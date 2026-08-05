Keep your nose healthy with these 5 monsoon tips
What's the story
Nasal care is an important part of our overall health, particularly in the monsoon season when humidity levels rise. Keeping your nasal passages clean and healthy can help you avoid infections and allergies. Here are five beginner-friendly habits you can easily include in your daily routine to improve your nasal health during the monsoon. They are simple, effective, and can be done at home without any special equipment or products.
Tip 1
Regular nasal irrigation
Nasal irrigation is a simple process of flushing out the nasal passages with a saline solution. It helps remove allergens, dust, and mucus buildup.
Using a neti pot or saline spray once a day can keep your sinuses clear and reduce the risk of infections.
Make sure to use distilled or sterilized water to avoid any contamination.
Tip 2
Humidify your environment
Adding moisture to the air with a humidifier can go a long way in keeping your nasal passages from drying out.
This is especially useful in the monsoon season when indoor air can get dry due to air conditioning or heating systems.
Keeping humidity levels at around 40% helps keep the mucous membranes moist, which is essential for trapping pollutants and preventing irritation.
Tip 3
Stay hydrated
Drinking enough water is key to keeping your mucous membranes hydrated.
Staying hydrated ensures that mucus remains thin, making it easier for your body to clear out irritants from the nose.
Aim for at least eight glasses of water a day, or more if you're active or live in a dry climate.
Tip 4
Avoid irritants
Irritants like smoke, strong perfumes, and chemical cleaners can aggravate nasal passages, making them more prone to infection.
Steering clear of these irritants as much as possible during the monsoon season can help keep your nasal health in check.
If you can't avoid them, try to limit your exposure by using natural cleaning products and avoiding smoking areas.
Tip 5
Practice good hygiene
Good hygiene practices are essential for preventing infections and keeping your nasal health in check.
Wash your hands regularly, especially before touching your face or nose.
Avoid sharing personal items like towels or pillows that may harbor germs.
These simple steps can significantly reduce the risk of spreading bacteria and viruses that could affect your nasal passages.