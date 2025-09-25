Stay fit at work: 5 desk exercises to try

Staying active while working from home can be a challenge, but desk exercises are a great way to keep your fitness levels up. These simple movements can be done in a small space and require little to no equipment. They help break the monotony of long hours at the desk, improve circulation, and relieve stress. Here are five desk exercises that can be easily incorporated into your daily routine.

Tip 1 Seated leg lifts Seated leg lifts are great for strengthening your core muscles. Sit upright in your chair with both feet flat on the floor. Slowly extend one leg out in front of you until it is parallel to the ground. Hold for a few seconds before lowering it back down. Repeat the same with the other leg. This exercise can be done discreetly during calls or meetings.

Tip 2 Desk push-ups Desk push-ups work on the upper body and can be done with any sturdy desk or table. Stand at arm's length from your desk and place your hands shoulder-width apart on its edge. Step back so that your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Bend your elbows to lower your chest towards the desk, then push back up to the starting position.

Tip 3 Chair squats Chair squats are a great way to work your legs without leaving your desk area. Stand in front of your chair with feet hip-width apart and slightly bend your knees. Lower yourself as if you were going to sit down, but stop just above the seat without touching it. Hold for a second before standing back up.

Tip 4 Neck stretches Neck stretches relieve tension built up from long hours of sitting at a desk. Sit upright with shoulders relaxed and gently tilt your head towards one shoulder until you feel a stretch along the opposite side of your neck. Hold for 15 seconds before switching sides.