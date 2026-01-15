Love broccoli? You'll enjoy this recipe 

Steamed broccoli bhel bowls are a quick and healthy breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This dish combines the nutritional benefits of broccoli with the crunch of bhel, making it an ideal start to your day. Packed with vitamins and fiber, this bowl offers a balanced meal without taking much time to prepare. Here's how you can make this easy breakfast.

Ingredients Ingredients for the perfect bowl To prepare steamed broccoli bhel bowls, you need fresh broccoli florets, puffed rice (bhel), chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, lemon juice, and salt. These ingredients come together to give you a flavorful and nutritious breakfast. The freshness of vegetables and the tanginess of lemon juice make this dish both refreshing and filling.

Preparation Quick preparation steps Start by steaming the broccoli until it is tender but still crisp. In a bowl, combine the steamed broccoli with puffed rice. Add chopped onions and tomatoes for added texture and flavor. Mix in finely chopped green chilies according to your spice preference. Squeeze fresh lemon juice over the mixture and season with salt to taste.

Nutrition Nutritional benefits of broccoli Broccoli is loaded with essential nutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin K, fiber, and antioxidants. It boosts immunity, promotes digestion, and supports bone health. Including broccoli in your breakfast can ensure you get a healthy dose of these nutrients every day. This green vegetable is low on calories but high on nutrients, making it an ideal pick for those looking to stay healthy.

