These styles go well with straight-fit jeans

Straight-fit jeans are a winter wardrobe staple for many. They provide comfort and versatility, making them apt for a range of occasions. Pairing these jeans with the right tops can make your look stylish and warm. Here, we take a look at five tops that go well with straight-fit jeans in winter, giving you practical options to stay fashionable and cozy.

Tip 1 Cozy sweaters for warmth Sweaters are a winter essential that go perfectly with straight-fit jeans. Opt for chunky knits or cable patterns to keep warm while looking stylish. Neutral colors like beige or gray can be easily paired with different jeans shades. For a more polished look, tuck in the sweater slightly at the front.

Tip 2 Stylish turtlenecks for sophistication Turtlenecks make for a sophisticated option to wear with straight-fit jeans. They give an extra layer of warmth and lend an elegant silhouette to any outfit. Choose solid colors like black or navy for versatility, or go for bold hues to make a statement. Turtlenecks can be worn alone or layered under jackets for added style.

Tip 3 Casual flannel shirts for versatility Flannel shirts are the perfect casual option to wear with straight-fit jeans in winter. They provide comfort and warmth, and come in a range of patterns and colors to choose from. Pairing a classic plaid flannel shirt with your jeans gives you an effortlessly stylish look, apt for both casual outings and relaxed work environments.

Tip 4 Trendy denim jackets for layering Denim jackets make for an excellent layering option over tops worn with straight-fit jeans in winter. They add texture and dimension to your outfit without compromising on comfort or warmth. Go for lighter washes if your jeans are darker, or vice versa, to create contrast.