5 crispy street breakfasts from across India
What's the story
Batter-fried street foods are loved for their crispy texture, savory flavors, and irresistible crunch. Across India, different cities have their own popular street foods that use batter-frying or similar crispy cooking techniques. From Mumbai's vada pav to Hyderabad's mirchi bajji, these snacks bring together spicy fillings, crispy coatings, and flavorful chutneys. Here are five Indian cities where you can find delicious batter-fried or crispy street breakfast options, and what makes each one special.
Mumbai
Mumbai's iconic vada pav
Mumbai's vada pav is a classic street food. A spicy potato filling sandwiched between bread, it is served with chutneys and fried green chilies.
The batter fry in vada pav comes from the chickpea flour coating, which gives the patty a crispy exterior.
This dish is available at numerous stalls across the city, and it is an all-time favorite among locals and tourists alike.
Delhi
Delhi's aloo tikki chaat
In Delhi, aloo tikki chaat is a popular breakfast option that features crispy potato patties coated in chickpea flour batter.
These are topped with yogurt, tamarind chutney, and spices for added flavor.
The combination of textures and flavors makes it a favorite among street food lovers in the capital city.
Kolkata
Kolkata's aloo kabli delight
Kolkata offers its own version of batter fry with aloo kabli.
This dish consists of spiced potato slices dipped in chickpea flour batter and deep-fried until golden brown.
Served with tangy tamarind chutney and chopped onions, aloo kabli makes for an irresistible morning snack for those looking for something different from traditional breakfasts.
Chennai
Chennai's masala dosa twist
In Chennai, masala dosa takes on an exciting twist with batter-fried elements added to the mix.
The dosa is filled with spiced potato filling before being folded over as a traditional dosa would be.
However, it also includes additional layers of crispy chickpea flour coating on top, giving it an extra crunchiness that enhances its overall appeal.
Hyderabad
Hyderabad's mirchi bajji fusion
Hyderabad's mirchi bajji is another amazing batter-fried breakfast option.
Here, large green chilies are stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes, dipped in a thick chickpea flour batter, and deep-fried.
The result is a spicy, crispy treat, especially when served with tangy chutneys.
This dish is a favorite among those who like their breakfasts with a spicy kick.