Street luge 101: Where to try this thrilling sport

Street luge is a thrilling sport where participants ride a small, wheeled sled down a hill at high speeds. Africa has some amazing city slopes for street luge enthusiasts. These slopes provide unique challenges and breathtaking views, making them ideal for both seasoned riders and newcomers. Here are some of the best city slopes in Africa for street luge.

#1 Cape Town's Signal Hill Signal Hill in Cape Town is famous for its steep descents and panoramic views of the city. The slope is easily accessible and offers a smooth ride for street luge enthusiasts. Riders can enjoy the stunning vistas of Table Mountain and the Atlantic Ocean while experiencing the adrenaline rush of this exciting sport.

#2 Johannesburg's Melville Koppies Melville Koppies in Johannesburg is another popular spot for street luge lovers. The area has a mix of steep inclines and gentle slopes, making it ideal for riders of all skill levels. The natural terrain gives an exhilarating ride, while also allowing beginners to practice safely before tackling more challenging descents.

#3 Nairobi's Karura Forest trails Karura Forest in Nairobi offers a unique combination of nature and urban adventure, with its forest trails perfect for street luge. The trails are well-maintained, with smooth surfaces that make them ideal for fast descents through lush greenery. Riders can enjoy the tranquility of the forest while getting their adrenaline fix on these scenic paths.

#4 Durban's Bluff Hill Descent Bluff Hill in Durban has one of South Africa's most challenging street luge descents. With sharp turns and steep drops, this slope is not for the faint-hearted. It requires precision steering skills from experienced riders who want to push their limits on one of Africa's toughest urban terrains.