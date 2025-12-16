Dal pakwan: All about this uber-popular dish

Dal pakwan is a popular breakfast dish from the Sindhi cuisine. It consists of crisp fried bread (pakwan) served with a spicy lentil soup (dal). This street-style version is loved for its simplicity and deliciousness. It is usually eaten in the morning, but can be relished at any time of the day. The combination of textures and flavors makes it a favorite among street food lovers.

#1 The perfect dal preparation To prepare the perfect dal for dal pakwan, chana dal is soaked overnight and cooked until soft. It is then tempered with cumin seeds, mustard seeds, turmeric powder, and green chilies to add flavor. A squeeze of lemon juice enhances its taste, while chopped coriander leaves add freshness. This spicy yet tangy dal forms the heart of the dish.

#2 Crispy pakwan recipe Pakwan is prepared by kneading all-purpose flour with semolina, salt, and carom seeds into a stiff dough. Small portions are rolled out thinly and deep-fried until golden brown and crispy. The key to making perfect pakwan lies in frying them on medium heat so that they remain crisp even after cooling.

#3 Serving suggestions Dal pakwan is best served hot with sliced onions, green chilies, and lemon wedges on the side for added zestiness. Some people also like to pair it with chutneys or pickles for an extra kick of flavor. A cup of chai goes well with this meal, making it an ideal choice for breakfast or brunch.