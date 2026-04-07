Keep your ankles strong with these exercises

African cultures have a rich history of using natural elements for physical fitness. These practices, often rooted in traditional lifestyles, can offer unique ways to strengthen and tone your ankles. By incorporating these exercises into your routine, you can enhance your ankle stability and strength without the need for modern equipment. Here are five African-inspired workouts that focus on ankle health.

Drive 1 Sand dune running Running on sand dunes is a popular workout in various parts of Africa. The uneven surface of sand challenges your muscles more than running on solid ground, engaging your ankles constantly. This exercise improves balance and strengthens the muscles around the ankle joint. To try this workout, find a safe sand dune, or use a beach with soft sand.

Drive 2 Barefoot walking on rocky paths In many African communities, people walk barefoot on rocky paths as part of their daily lives. This practice helps strengthen foot and ankle muscles by forcing them to adapt to varying surfaces. Walking barefoot encourages natural movement patterns that improve flexibility and strength in the ankles. Start with short distances and gradually increase as your comfort level grows.

Advertisement

Drive 3 Traditional dance routines Traditional African dances involve intricate footwork that requires strong ankles for balance and agility. These dance routines often include quick steps, turns, and jumps that engage the ankle muscles effectively. Participating in these dances not only strengthens the ankles but also provides a fun way to stay active while learning about cultural traditions.

Advertisement

Drive 4 Climbing hills or mountains Hill climbing is another common activity across Africa that helps tone the legs and strengthen the ankles. The incline forces you to use more muscle power while walking or running uphill, which helps improve stability in the lower legs. Find a safe hill or mountain trail near you for this workout.