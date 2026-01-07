Backpack for strength training? You read it right!

Backpacks are not just for carrying books or gear; they can also be your best friend for strength training. Using a backpack as a weight can add resistance to your workouts, making them more effective without requiring any special equipment. This is especially useful for those who want to stay fit on a budget or have limited space. Here are five ways to use a backpack for strength training.

Tip 1 Fill it with weights or books One of the easiest ways to use a backpack for strength training is by filling it with weights, books, or other heavy items. This adds extra resistance to exercises like squats, lunges, and deadlifts. Make sure the weight is evenly distributed to maintain balance and prevent injury. Start with lighter weights and gradually increase as your strength improves.

Tip 2 Use it for resistance in squats Wearing a weighted backpack while doing squats can amp up the intensity of the exercise, working your legs and core even more. The added weight challenges your muscles more than bodyweight squats alone. Maintain proper form by keeping your back straight and knees aligned over your toes while squatting.

Tip 3 Incorporate into lunges Adding a backpack full of weight into lunges can make the exercise more challenging and beneficial for your legs and glutes. The extra resistance forces these muscles to work harder, improving strength over time. Start with bodyweight lunges to perfect your form before adding the backpack for added intensity.

Tip 4 Enhance push-ups with added weight Adding a weighted backpack to your back while doing push-ups can increase the difficulty level of this upper body exercise. The additional load requires more effort from your chest, shoulders, and triceps, leading to better muscle development over time. Ensure you maintain proper form by keeping your body in a straight line from head to heels throughout each rep.