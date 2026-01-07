Strengthen your torso with these partner exercises

Strengthening the torso is essential for overall fitness and stability. Partner exercises can make this task more fun and effective. These exercises not only improve strength but also improve coordination and teamwork between partners. By working together, you can motivate each other to push your limits and achieve better results. Here are five partner exercises that focus on building a stronger torso.

Tip 1 Medicine ball Russian twists Medicine ball Russian twists are great for working the obliques and strengthening the core. Sit back-to-back with your partner, holding a medicine ball. Rotate your torso to pass the ball to your partner, while they rotate to receive it. This exercise improves rotational strength and engages multiple muscle groups in the torso.

Tip 2 Plank high-five challenge The plank high-five challenge adds a fun twist to the traditional plank. Start in a plank position facing each other. While maintaining your balance, reach out for a high-five with one hand at a time. This exercise works on your core stability while also improving coordination between partners.

Tip 3 Partner wheelbarrow walk The partner wheelbarrow walk is an excellent way to build upper body strength and core stability. One partner assumes a push-up position while the other holds their ankles, lifting their legs off the ground. The person in front walks forward on their hands, while the other supports them from behind. This dynamic movement engages several muscle groups in the torso.

Tip 4 Back-to-back torso twist Back-to-back torso twists are great for working on your obliques and improving flexibility. Sit back-to-back with your partner and interlock your arms over each other's shoulders. Twist your upper body to one side, then the other, while keeping your lower body stable. This exercise improves rotational strength and flexibility.