Stretching 101: 5 exercises you must try

Stretching is an essential part of any fitness routine, particularly for beginners looking to improve flexibility and mobility. It helps in reducing muscle tension, improving circulation, and enhancing overall physical performance. For those new to stretching, starting with the right exercises can make a world of difference. Here are five beginner-friendly stretching exercises that can help you get started on your journey to better flexibility.

Neck stretch Neck stretch for tension relief The neck stretch is a simple exercise that helps relieve tension in the neck muscles. To perform this stretch, sit or stand with your back straight. Slowly tilt your head towards one shoulder until you feel a gentle stretch on the opposite side of your neck. Hold for 15 seconds before switching sides. This exercise is great for reducing stiffness from prolonged sitting or poor posture.

Shoulder stretch Shoulder stretch for upper body flexibility The shoulder stretch targets the muscles around the shoulders and upper arms. Start by standing upright with feet shoulder-width apart. Extend one arm across your body and use the opposite hand to gently press it closer to your chest until you feel a mild stretch in your shoulder area. Hold for about 20 seconds before switching arms. Regular practice can improve upper body flexibility and reduce tension.

Hamstring stretch Hamstring stretch for leg flexibility Hamstring stretches are important for improving leg flexibility. To do this stretch, sit on the floor with one leg extended straight out and the other bent inward so that its sole rests against the inner thigh of the extended leg. Reach toward your toes on the extended leg while keeping your back straight, holding for 15 seconds before switching legs.

Quadriceps stretch Quadriceps stretch for thigh flexibility The quadriceps stretch targets thigh muscles, improving flexibility. Stand near a wall for support if needed. Bend one knee, bringing your heel towards your glutes. Grasp your ankle with the same-side hand, gently pulling until you feel a stretch along the front of your thigh. Hold for 20 seconds, then repeat on the other side.