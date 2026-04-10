Classic kurta looks that never go out of style

Kurtas are a staple in every Indian wardrobe, thanks to their versatility and comfort. But if you want to add a touch of elegance to your everyday look, you can take inspiration from the styles of your favorite Bollywood stars. Be it the classic beige, brown, or cream kurtas, these stars show how to carry these colors with grace and style. Here is how you can wear them too.

#1 Classic beige kurtas: A timeless choice Beige kurtas are a timeless choice for anyone looking for a subtle, yet elegant look. Bollywood stars often pair beige kurtas with simple accessories to keep the focus on the outfit itself. The neutral tone goes well with almost everything, making it a versatile piece for any occasion. You can choose from different fabrics like cotton or silk to match the season and event.

#2 Brown kurtas: Adding depth to your wardrobe Brown kurtas add depth and richness to any outfit. Bollywood celebrities often opt for deeper shades of brown to make a statement without being too loud. These kurtas can be paired with contrasting bottoms, like white or cream pants, for a balanced look. The earthy tone of brown is perfect for both casual outings and formal events.

Advertisement

#3 Cream kurtas: Soft elegance for every occasion Cream kurtas exude soft elegance, making them ideal for day-to-night transitions. Many Bollywood stars opt for cream-colored kurtas embellished with subtle embroidery or patterns to add texture without overwhelming the look. This color pairs beautifully with gold or silver accessories, enhancing its sophisticated appeal. Whether it is a family gathering or a festive celebration, cream kurtas make an effortless style statement.

Advertisement