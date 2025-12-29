Winter fashion: How to style sherpa jackets

Sherpa jackets have become a winter staple in India, thanks to their warmth and versatility. These jackets are made from a soft, textured fabric that mimics the feel of sheep's wool, making them perfect for chilly weather. Available in a variety of styles and colors, they can be paired with different outfits to create a stylish yet comfortable look. Here's how you can wear them this winter.

#1 Pair with denim for casual look Pairing a sherpa jacket with denim is an evergreen combination that never goes out of style. The rugged texture of denim complements the softness of the sherpa fabric, creating a balanced look. Opt for skinny jeans or relaxed-fit denim to keep the silhouette streamlined. This pairing is perfect for casual outings or laid-back gatherings, giving you both comfort and style.

#2 Layer over knitwear for added warmth Layering a sherpa jacket over knitwear is an ideal way to stay warm during colder months. Choose sweaters or cardigans in neutral tones to keep the focus on the jacket's texture. This combination works well for both indoor and outdoor settings, allowing you to adjust your outfit as needed while still looking chic.

#3 Mix with athleisure for sporty vibe For those who love an athletic look, mixing a sherpa jacket with athleisure wear is a great option. Pair it with joggers or leggings and a simple tee or tank top underneath. This combination is perfect for running errands or casual meet-ups, where comfort is key but style isn't compromised.

#4 Accessorize with scarves and hats Accessorizing your sherpa jacket with scarves and hats can add an extra layer of style while keeping you warm. Opt for scarves in bold patterns or colors to add some contrast against neutral jackets. Beanies or wide-brimmed hats can add an element of sophistication while keeping you warm during colder days.