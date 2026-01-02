How to style poplin shirt dresses

Sash-tied poplin shirt dresses are the ideal winter wardrobe staple, giving you the best of both worlds: style and comfort. These dresses are made of lightweight, breathable fabric, making them perfect for layering in colder months. The sash tie adds definition to the waist, giving you a flattering silhouette. Here are five ways to style these versatile dresses this winter.

Tip 1 Layer with a turtleneck Wearing a turtleneck underneath your poplin shirt dress is an easy trick to add warmth and style. Pick a neutral-colored turtleneck that complements the dress's shade. This combination not only keeps you warm but also gives you a chic, put-together look. You can wear ankle boots or knee-high boots to complete the outfit.

Tip 2 Add a chunky cardigan A chunky cardigan can be the perfect layering piece over your sash-tied poplin shirt dress. Go for cardigans in contrasting colors or textures to add depth to your outfit. This combination is perfect for casual outings or office wear, giving you the flexibility to remove the cardigan indoors if required.

Tip 3 Use knee-high socks Knee-high socks are a fun way to add some flair to your winter look with a poplin shirt dress. Pick socks in bold patterns or colors that contrast with your dress. This trick not only adds warmth but also makes your legs look longer when paired with ankle boots.

Tip 4 Accessorize with scarves Scarves are the best accessories for winter styling, and they go perfectly with sash-tied poplin shirt dresses. Pick scarves in rich fabrics like wool or cashmere for added warmth and texture contrast. Experiment with different tying techniques, like looping or knotting, for a personalized touch.