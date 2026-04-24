Style like a diva: 5 vintage accessory ideas

Bollywood divas of the 1960s and 1970s have always been the epitome of style and grace. Their vintage accessories are still a major source of inspiration for fashion lovers across the globe. From bold jewelry to unique handbags, these divas have redefined the norms of style with their iconic looks. Here are five vintage accessory ideas that can add a timeless charm to your wardrobe, inspired by these legendary stars.

#1 Statement earrings for bold impact Statement earrings were a staple in the wardrobes of many Bollywood divas. Often oversized and colorful, these earrings made heads turn and added an element of drama to any outfit. You can opt for similar pieces today by choosing bold designs with intricate patterns or vibrant stones. These earrings can elevate both casual and formal outfits, making them a versatile addition to your accessory collection.

#2 Chunky bangles for vibrant flair Chunky bangles were a must-have accessory for Bollywood actresses back in the day. They were often seen stacking multiple bangles of different colors and materials, adding a vibrant flair to their look. You can recreate this style by mixing traditional metal bangles with modern plastic or glass ones in various hues. This way, you can add texture and color to your ensemble.

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#3 Vintage handbags for classic elegance Vintage handbags also provided classic elegance to the outfits of Bollywood divas. These bags were usually structured, with rich fabrics or embellishments, adding sophistication to any look. To get this timeless appeal, choose handbags that are similar in shape and design but updated with modern materials or details like embroidery or sequins.

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#4 Brooches as subtle statements Brooches were also a favorite accessory among Bollywood stars, who wore them as subtle statements on their outfits or hats. These small yet impactful pieces could be anything from floral designs to abstract shapes, adding personality without going overboard with other accessories. Today, you can find similar brooches that combine vintage charm with contemporary style by opting for unique designs that reflect your personal taste.