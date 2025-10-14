5 oversized summer blazer looks you need to try

Oversized summer blazers are the perfect way to add a touch of elegance to your wardrobe. These versatile pieces can be worn for a casual outing or a formal event, making them a must-have for every fashionista. With the right styling, you can easily transform an ordinary outfit into an extraordinary one. Here are five ways to style oversized summer blazers for an effortless chic look.

Tip 1 Pair with high-waisted jeans Pairing an oversized blazer with high-waisted jeans is a classic combination that never goes out of style. This pairing accentuates the waistline while giving you a relaxed look. Go for light-wash jeans to keep it summery and balance the weight of the blazer. Complete the look with a simple top and minimal accessories to keep it chic and effortless.

Tip 2 Layer over a maxi dress Layering an oversized blazer over a maxi dress is an ideal way to add structure to flowy silhouettes. This combination works well for both day and night events. Choose neutral colors or subtle patterns in your blazer to complement the dress without overpowering it. Finish off with strappy sandals or ankle boots for added flair.

Tip 3 Combine with tailored shorts For those warm summer days, pairing an oversized blazer with tailored shorts is both stylish and practical. This combination gives you the best of both worlds: comfort and sophistication. Opt for shorts in complementary colors or fabrics like linen or cotton blends that match the blazer's texture. Add loafers or espadrilles to complete this polished yet relaxed look.

Tip 4 Wear over a jumpsuit Wearing an oversized blazer over a jumpsuit gives you an effortlessly chic ensemble that is perfect for any occasion. Pick jumpsuits in solid colors or subtle prints that go with your choice of blazer. This way, you get a cohesive look without compromising on style. Finish the outfit with statement jewelry pieces like bold earrings or layered necklaces.