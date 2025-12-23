How to style varsity jackets

Varsity jackets are a classic winter favorite, giving a perfect blend of style and comfort. They are versatile enough to be paired with a number of outfits, making them perfect for different occasions. Be it a casual outing or a more formal event, varsity jackets can amp up your winter wardrobe. Here are some trendy outfits to wear with varsity jackets this season.

Outfit 1 Casual jeans and sneakers combo Pairing a varsity jacket with jeans and sneakers is the easiest way to nail that laid-back look. Go for slim-fit jeans in neutral shades like black or blue to keep it balanced. Sneakers in white or another color that matches your jacket can amp up the outfit's appeal. This combo is perfect for running errands or hanging out with friends on a relaxed day.

Outfit 2 Chic skirt ensemble For those who like to keep it feminine, pairing a varsity jacket with a skirt is a great option. Pick a midi or mini skirt in solid colors or subtle patterns to go with the jacket's design. Ankle boots or flats can complete the look, making it perfect for casual brunches or day events where you want to look stylish yet comfortable.

Outfit 3 Layered look with turtleneck sweater Layering a turtleneck sweater under your varsity jacket is both practical and stylish for colder days. Stick to neutral tones like gray, black, or cream for the sweater to keep the focus on the jacket itself. Pair this look with high-waisted trousers or jeans for added warmth and style points. This outfit works well for office settings or more formal gatherings.

Outfit 4 Athleisure style with leggings The athleisure trend has made leggings a staple to wear with varsity jackets. Opt for high-waisted leggings in dark colors like black or navy blue to keep it chic. Complete the look with trainers that match the overall color scheme of your outfit. This combination is ideal for workouts, casual meet-ups, or even running errands while looking effortlessly stylish.