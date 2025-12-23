How to style varsity jackets
What's the story
Varsity jackets are a classic winter favorite, giving a perfect blend of style and comfort. They are versatile enough to be paired with a number of outfits, making them perfect for different occasions. Be it a casual outing or a more formal event, varsity jackets can amp up your winter wardrobe. Here are some trendy outfits to wear with varsity jackets this season.
Outfit 1
Casual jeans and sneakers combo
Pairing a varsity jacket with jeans and sneakers is the easiest way to nail that laid-back look. Go for slim-fit jeans in neutral shades like black or blue to keep it balanced. Sneakers in white or another color that matches your jacket can amp up the outfit's appeal. This combo is perfect for running errands or hanging out with friends on a relaxed day.
Outfit 2
Chic skirt ensemble
For those who like to keep it feminine, pairing a varsity jacket with a skirt is a great option. Pick a midi or mini skirt in solid colors or subtle patterns to go with the jacket's design. Ankle boots or flats can complete the look, making it perfect for casual brunches or day events where you want to look stylish yet comfortable.
Outfit 3
Layered look with turtleneck sweater
Layering a turtleneck sweater under your varsity jacket is both practical and stylish for colder days. Stick to neutral tones like gray, black, or cream for the sweater to keep the focus on the jacket itself. Pair this look with high-waisted trousers or jeans for added warmth and style points. This outfit works well for office settings or more formal gatherings.
Outfit 4
Athleisure style with leggings
The athleisure trend has made leggings a staple to wear with varsity jackets. Opt for high-waisted leggings in dark colors like black or navy blue to keep it chic. Complete the look with trainers that match the overall color scheme of your outfit. This combination is ideal for workouts, casual meet-ups, or even running errands while looking effortlessly stylish.
Outfit 5
Smart-casual trousers pairing
For those who prefer smart-casual looks, pairing tailored trousers with a varsity jacket is an ideal option. Stick to neutral tones like beige or gray for the trousers to keep the outfit balanced. A plain white shirt under the jacket can add a touch of sophistication without overpowering the overall look. This ensemble is perfect for semi-formal events where you want to make an impression without compromising on comfort.