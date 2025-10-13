Summer style 101: Ramie tops you'll love

Ramie tops are the perfect choice for summer, thanks to their lightweight and breathable nature. A natural fiber, ramie is known for its durability and ability to resist wrinkles, making it an ideal pick for warm weather. Whether you want to dress up for a casual outing or something more formal, ramie tops give you comfort without compromising on style. Here are five ways to style them this season.

Casual look Pair with denim shorts Pairing ramie tops with denim shorts makes for a classic summer look. The combination is perfect for casual outings, be it a trip to the beach or a stroll through the park. The breathable nature of ramie keeps you cool, while the denim shorts add a laid-back vibe. Opt for neutral colors or subtle patterns in your top to keep the focus on this effortless ensemble.

Elegant ensemble Layer over a sundress Layering a ramie top over a sundress adds an elegant touch to your summer wardrobe. This combination is perfect for garden parties or outdoor events where you want to look polished yet comfortable. Choose a ramie top with delicate details like lace or embroidery, to enhance the femininity of the sundress underneath.

Sophisticated style Combine with wide-leg trousers For those looking for a sophisticated style, pairing ramie tops with wide-leg trousers is a great option. This combination is perfect for office wear or evening events where you want to look put-together yet comfortable in the heat. Go for neutral shades in both pieces, so that you can easily mix and match them with other items in your wardrobe.

Chic outfit Tuck into high-waisted skirts Tucking ramie tops into high-waisted skirts makes for a chic outfit that can be worn at various occasions, be it brunch dates or shopping trips. The high waistline accentuates your silhouette while giving you room to move around easily during hot days. Opt for skirts with interesting textures or prints to make your outfit visually appealing.