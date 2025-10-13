Try these chickpea flour-based snacks today

Chickpea flour, a staple in many kitchens, is a versatile ingredient that can be transformed into delightful snacks. Rich in protein and fiber, it offers a nutritious alternative to regular flour. From savory bites to sweet treats, chickpea flour can be used to create a variety of snacks that cater to different taste preferences. Here are five unique snacks made from chickpea flour.

Snack 1 Crispy chickpea flour crackers Chickpea flour crackers are an easy and delicious snack option. Just mix chickpea flour with water, spices, and a bit of oil, and roll out thin sheets. Bake them until golden brown for a crunchy texture. These crackers can be enjoyed on their own or paired with dips like hummus or guacamole for an extra flavor kick.

Snack 2 Spicy chickpea flour fritters Spicy fritters made from chickpea flour are a hit at tea time. Mix chickpea flour with chopped onions, green chilies, coriander leaves, and spices like cumin and turmeric. Shape the mixture into small patties and deep-fry until crispy. These fritters are best served hot with chutney or yogurt.

Snack 3 Sweet chickpea flour cookies For those who love sweet treats, chickpea flour cookies are an interesting twist on traditional cookies. Combine chickpea flour with sugar, ghee or butter, cardamom powder, and a pinch of salt to form dough balls. Bake them until they turn slightly golden for a chewy texture. These cookies are perfect for satisfying sweet cravings without using regular wheat flour.

Snack 4 Savory chickpea flour pancakes Savory pancakes made from chickpea flour make for an excellent breakfast or snack option. Combine chickpea flour with water to make a batter, and add chopped vegetables like spinach or tomatoes along with spices such as cumin seeds or black pepper powder. Cook on a skillet till both sides are brown and serve hot with chutney or pickle.