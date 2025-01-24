5 creative and eco-friendly ways to use citrus peels
We often throw away citrus peels, but they possess a world of untapped potential beyond just shielding the fruit inside.
From making your home smell amazing to leveling up your cooking game, these peels can be transformed into useful items.
This article uncovers five creative uses for citrus peels that are not only eco-friendly but also practical.
Cleaner
Create your own citrus cleaner
Citrus peels are packed with natural oils perfect for cleaning and freshening up your home.
By soaking the peels in vinegar for two to three weeks, you can make a powerful natural cleaner for your home.
This eco-friendly solution can be used to clean surfaces, remove water stains, and even freshen up your garbage disposal! Say goodbye to harsh chemical cleaners.
Deodorizer
Refresh your fridge naturally
Don't use baking soda, put dried citrus peels in a small cloth bag or just as is on a shelf to absorb odors in your refrigerator.
The natural scent of citrus will make your fridge smell amazing for weeks.
It's simple, eco-friendly (you're using something you'd normally throw away), and a natural way to solve a common household problem.
Tea flavoring
Enhance your tea experience
Dried citrus peels can be a game-changer for your tea.
Whether you're a green tea enthusiast or a black tea purist, adding a piece of dried peel to your tea infuses it with a refreshing citrus undertone.
Make sure the peels are thoroughly dried before combining them with your tea leaves or bags to prevent any unwanted moisture from compromising the tea's quality.
Potpourri
Craft homemade potpourri
Mixing dried citrus peels with spices such as cinnamon sticks and cloves produces a wonderfully fragrant potpourri that infuses any room with a fresh, uplifting scent.
This DIY potpourri doubles as an air freshener and a beautiful decoration when displayed in bowls or jars throughout your home.
It's a brilliant way to upcycle citrus peels and bring a touch of warmth and aroma to your living space.
Repellent
Natural insect repellent
The oils present in the peels, particularly citrus oils, are natural repellents for a variety of insects, including mosquitoes and ants.
By strategically placing small sachets of dried citrus peel or rubbing fresh peel along window sills and doorways, you can create a chemical-free barrier against these unwanted visitors.
This method is not only environmentally friendly but also a great way to utilize the natural benefits of citrus fruits.