Hot air balloon adventures in India: A guide

Sunrise hot air balloon adventures present a unique opportunity to discover the ancient landscapes of India. These rides, which float gently above the earth, give you a mind-blowing perspective of history and nature's beauty. With the sun rising and casting a golden hue on the earth, it's an experience you won't forget. Here's all you need to know about it, including tips if you plan to go on this amazing journey.

#1 Exploring Rajasthan's desert landscapes Rajasthan is also famous for its sprawling desert and majestic forts. A hot air balloon ride here promises you with stunning views of sand dunes and centuries-old architecture. The early morning light makes places like Jaipur and Pushkar look almost ethereal from above. The rides usually last for about one hour, which is enough to enjoy the scenery.

#2 Soaring over Kerala's backwaters Kerala's lush backwaters offer a different kind of beauty when seen from a hot air balloon. The network of rivers and lakes creates stunning patterns on the land below. As you drift over this region, you can see traditional houseboats gliding through the waters and vibrant green paddy fields extending as far as the eye can see.

#3 Capturing views of Agra's iconic sites Agra is home to some of India's most iconic landmarks, including the Taj Mahal. A sunrise balloon ride gives you a unique perspective on these sites without the crowds you find at ground level. The aerial view allows for unobstructed photography opportunities as you float silently above this historic city.