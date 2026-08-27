Top spots for surfing in Senegal
What's the story
With its stunning coastline and perfect waves, Senegal is a surfer's paradise. The country has some of the best surf spots in Africa, drawing surfers from all over the world. From beginners to pros, Senegal's beaches have something for everyone. Here is a look at some of the most popular surf spots in Senegal, their unique features, and what makes them special for surfers.
Ngor Island
The legendary Ngor Island waves
Ngor Island is famous for its consistent waves, which are perfect for intermediate and advanced surfers.
The island is just a short boat ride from Dakar, and it offers a unique surfing experience with its crystal-clear waters and beautiful surroundings.
The waves here break over a reef, making it essential for surfers to know how to navigate rocky areas.
Ngor Island is a must-visit for those looking for challenging waves.
La Source
Perfect waves at La Source
La Source is another popular spot among surfers in Senegal.
Located near Dakar, this beach is famous for its powerful waves that attract both local and international surfers.
The waves at La Source are best during high tide when swells come from the northwest.
This spot is ideal for experienced surfers looking to test their skills on demanding waves.
Yoff Beach
Family-friendly surfing at Yoff Beach
Yoff Beach is the perfect spot for beginner surfers and families. With its gentle waves and sandy bottom, it is perfect for those who are just starting out or looking for a more relaxed surfing experience.
Located close to Dakar, Yoff Beach is easily accessible and offers lessons, rentals, and equipment for those who need them. It's an ideal place to learn surfing in a safe environment.
Somone Lagoon
Adventure awaits at Somone Lagoon
Somone Lagoon provides a different kind of surfing adventure with its unique setup.
The lagoon has smaller but fun waves, ideal for beginners or those looking for a more laid-back session away from the hustle and bustle of crowded beaches.
The area also offers stunning views of mangroves and wildlife, making it an ideal spot for nature lovers who want to combine surfing with exploration.
Secret spots
Discovering secret spots along Senegal's coast
Senegal's coastline has hidden gems that only locals know about, where you can find uncrowded waves waiting to be ridden by adventurous surfers willing to explore off-the-beaten-path locations.
These secret spots may require some effort to reach but reward you with pristine conditions and solitude, far away from the crowded, touristy areas.