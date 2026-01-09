Surprising apple and black pepper combos you'll love

Apples and black pepper are two ingredients that are rarely paired together in the kitchen. However, this combination can add a whole new level of flavor to your meals. The sweetness of apples and the spiciness of black pepper create a unique taste experience that can elevate both sweet and savory dishes. Here are five surprising ways to use apples and black pepper in your cooking.

Dish 1 Apple pepper salad delight Combine sliced apples with arugula, walnuts, and crumbled feta cheese for a refreshing salad. Add a sprinkle of freshly ground black pepper to enhance the flavors. The crispness of the apples pairs well with the peppery notes from the arugula and black pepper, creating a balanced dish that's perfect as an appetizer or light lunch option.

Dish 2 Spiced apple compote Cook down apples with cinnamon, nutmeg, and a dash of black pepper to make a spiced apple compote. This versatile topping can be used on pancakes or waffles or stirred into oatmeal for breakfast. The warmth from the spices complements the natural sweetness of the apples, adding depth with just a hint of heat from the black pepper.

Dish 3 Savory apple soup infusion Blend cooked apples with vegetable broth for a creamy soup base. Season it with salt, thyme, and freshly cracked black pepper for an unexpected savory twist. The soup's velvety texture is complemented by subtle hints of spice without overpowering its fruity essence—perfect for those looking to experiment beyond traditional soup flavors.

Dish 4 Grilled apple slices enhancement Grill thick slices of apple until caramelized, then sprinkle them with freshly cracked black pepper before serving. This simple preparation enhances both sweet and savory dishes alike — be it as part of a cheese platter or served alongside roasted vegetables at dinner time.