Apple-broccoli combo? Yes, you should try it right away!

Apples and broccoli are two of the most versatile ingredients that you can find in your kitchen. While apples are sweet and crunchy, broccoli is nutritious and slightly bitter. The two can be combined in a number of ways to create unique dishes that are both tasty and healthy. Here are five surprising apple-broccoli combinations that you can try for your next meal.

Dish 1 Apple-broccoli salad with nuts A refreshing salad can be made by mixing chopped apples with steamed broccoli florets. Toss in some nuts like almonds or walnuts for a crunchy texture. Add a dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper to enhance the flavors. This combination not only provides a good dose of vitamins but also adds healthy fats from the nuts.

Dish 2 Broccoli apple stir-fry For a quick and easy meal, try stir-frying broccoli with sliced apples. Start by sauteing garlic in olive oil, then add broccoli florets until they are tender-crisp. Add apple slices and continue cooking until slightly softened. Season with soy sauce or tamari for an added depth of flavor.

Dish 3 Apple-broccoli smoothie Blend apples and broccoli together for a nutritious smoothie option. Start by adding chopped apples and steamed broccoli to your blender. Add some water or plant-based milk to help blend smoothly. For sweetness, you can add honey or maple syrup if desired. This smoothie is an easy way to get essential nutrients without compromising on taste.

Dish 4 Broccoli apple slaw Create a crunchy slaw by shredding raw broccoli stalks and mixing them with grated apples. Add shredded carrots for color and texture contrast. Dress the slaw lightly with apple cider vinegar mixed with honey or agave syrup for sweetness balance against the tartness from vinegar itself.