Surprising caffeine sources in everyday foods

Caffeine is a staple in many people's daily routines, but it doesn't just come from coffee or energy drinks. In fact, several other foods and beverages can give you a caffeine boost, some of which may surprise you. From chocolate to certain teas, these unexpected sources of caffeine can add variety to your diet while keeping you alert. Here's a look at some surprising caffeine sources.

Chocolate Dark chocolate delights Dark chocolate is another delicious source of caffeine. The amount of caffeine in dark chocolate depends on the cocoa content, with higher percentages offering more caffeine. A typical ounce of dark chocolate can have between 20 and 60 milligrams of caffeine. This makes it a great snack for those looking for a little energy boost without the jitters.

Tea Green tea benefits Green tea is famous for its health benefits and contains caffeine as well. An eight-ounce cup of green tea usually has between 30 and 50 milligrams of caffeine. The lower amount of caffeine than coffee makes it an ideal option for those looking for a gentler pick-me-up. Plus, green tea also has antioxidants that promote overall health.

Yerba mate Yerba Mate energy boost Yerba mate is a traditional South American drink that is gaining popularity for its energy-boosting properties. Made from the leaves of the Ilex paraguariensis plant, yerba mate has about 30 to 50 milligrams of caffeine per eight-ounce serving. It offers a unique taste and provides an alternative source of caffeine that many people enjoy.

Guarana Guarana's powerful punch Guarana is a plant native to the Amazon basin and is often used in energy drinks and supplements because of its high caffeine content. Guarana seeds contain about four times more caffeine than coffee beans, delivering anywhere between 50 to 200 milligrams per serving depending on the product's formulation. Its potent effects make it popular among those looking for an extra energy boost.