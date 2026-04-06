Perilla seeds: Benefits of this underrated superfood

Often ignored, perilla seeds are now being recognized for their amazing health benefits. These tiny seeds, which are native to Asia, are packed with nutrients that can improve your overall health. With their rich omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and other essential nutrients, perilla seeds can be a great addition to your diet. Let's take a look at the various health benefits of perilla seeds.

#1 Rich source of omega-3 fatty acids Perilla seeds are loaded with alpha-linolenic acid, a type of omega-3 fatty acid. Omega-3s are known to promote heart health by lowering inflammation and improving cholesterol levels. Eating foods rich in omega-3s can also help reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Adding perilla seeds to your diet could be an easy way to boost your omega-3 intake without having to rely on fish or supplements.

#2 High antioxidant content The antioxidant content in perilla seeds is pretty impressive. Antioxidants play an important role in neutralizing free radicals in the body, which can cause oxidative stress and damage cells over time. By eating antioxidant-rich foods like perilla seeds, you may be able to protect yourself from chronic diseases and promote healthy aging.

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#3 Supports digestive health Perilla seeds are also a great source of dietary fiber, which is essential for good digestive health. Fiber promotes regular bowel movements and prevents constipation by adding bulk to the stool. It also helps in maintaining a healthy gut microbiome by feeding beneficial bacteria in the intestines. Including perilla seeds in meals or snacks can help improve digestion.

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