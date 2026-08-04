Swap store-bought crackers for these moong dal squares
What's the story
Baked moong dal squares make for a nutritious and delicious alternative to regular cheesy crackers. These squares are made from moong dal, a protein-rich lentil, and offer a crunchy texture with a unique flavor profile. They are an excellent option for those looking to reduce dairy intake or try something new. Here are some insights into the benefits and preparation of these savory snacks.
#1
Nutritional benefits of moong dal
Moong dal is loaded with protein, fiber, and essential nutrients such as magnesium and potassium.
It makes for an excellent source of plant-based protein for vegetarians and vegans.
The fiber content helps in digestion and keeps you full longer.
Moong dal is also low on calories, making it a great choice for health-conscious people.
#2
Simple preparation steps
To make baked moong dal squares, soak moong dal overnight and grind it into a smooth batter.
Add spices such as cumin, turmeric, and salt for flavoring.
Spread the batter evenly on a baking sheet and bake until golden brown.
Cut into squares once cooled.
This simple preparation method highlights the versatility of moong dal.
#3
Flavor variations to try
Experimenting with different spices can take your baked moong dal squares to the next level.
Adding sesame seeds or flaxseeds can add to the texture and nutritional value.
Herbs like coriander or mint can add freshness to the flavor.
For those who like it spicy, a pinch of chili powder can add heat without overpowering the other flavors.
#4
Cost-effective snacking option
Baked moong dal squares are way cheaper than store-bought crackers, especially the gourmet ones.
A small amount of moong dal can make a big batch of these snacks, which can be stored for a week or more if kept in an airtight container.
This makes them an economical choice for those who want to snack on something healthy without burning a hole in their pocket.