How to make crispy green pea snacks at home
What's the story
If you're looking for a healthier alternative to traditional fried snacks, oven-baked green pea sticks are a great option. These crunchy snacks are made from green peas and are baked instead of fried, making them lower in calories and fat. They retain the natural flavor of peas while providing a satisfying crunch. Here's how you can enjoy these delicious snacks without compromising on taste or nutrition.
#1
Nutritional benefits of green peas
Green peas are packed with essential nutrients such as vitamins A, C, and K, as well as folate and fiber.
They also provide protein and antioxidants that promote overall health.
Including green peas in your diet can help improve digestion, support immune function, and contribute to healthy skin.
The fiber content in green peas also helps regulate blood sugar levels.
#2
Preparing green pea sticks at home
Making green pea sticks at home is easy and cost-effective.
Start by blanching fresh or frozen green peas until tender.
Once cooled, blend them into a smooth paste with minimal water.
Spread the mixture evenly on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, and bake at a low temperature until crisp.
This method ensures you know exactly what goes into your snack.
#3
Flavoring options for your sticks
To make your green pea sticks more flavorful, try adding spices like cumin, paprika, or garlic powder to the mixture before baking.
You can also sprinkle some sea salt or nutritional yeast on top after baking for an extra kick of flavor without adding too much sodium or calories.
#4
Storing your baked snacks properly
Once you've prepared your batch of baked green pea sticks, store them in an airtight container to keep them fresh and crunchy.
Keep the container in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight to prevent moisture from making the snacks soggy over time.
Proper storage can prolong shelf life by several days, allowing you to enjoy these healthy treats longer.