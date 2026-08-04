Try these baked chickpea flour sticks instead of fried sev
What's the story
Oven-baked chickpea flour sticks are a healthy replacement for fried sev, a popular snack. Made from chickpea flour, these sticks are baked instead of fried, making them a healthier option without compromising on taste. They are easy to make and can be flavored with spices of your choice. This article will give you an insight into the benefits of these sticks and how they can be a part of your diet.
#1
Nutritional benefits of chickpea flour
Chickpea flour is packed with protein and fiber, making it a great choice for anyone looking to up their nutrition game.
It has all essential amino acids that help in muscle repair and growth.
The fiber content also helps with digestion and keeps you feeling full longer.
Plus, chickpea flour is gluten-free, making it perfect for those with gluten intolerance or celiac disease.
#2
Easy preparation steps
Making oven-baked chickpea flour sticks is simple and requires very few ingredients.
Mix chickpea flour with water to make a dough-like consistency. Add spices like cumin or turmeric for flavor.
Shape the dough into thin sticks and place them on a baking tray lined with parchment paper.
Bake at 180 degrees Celsius until golden brown, flipping halfway through for even cooking.
#3
Versatile flavor options
These chickpea flour sticks can be customized with various flavors to suit your palate.
Add herbs like coriander or parsley for an aromatic touch, or spice them up with chili powder for some heat.
You can also experiment with different seasonings like garlic powder or sesame seeds to create unique variations that cater to different taste preferences.
Tip 1
Cost-effective snacking solution
Making your own oven-baked chickpea flour sticks at home is way cheaper than buying pre-packaged snacks from the store.
A bag of chickpea flour costs just a few dollars and can make several batches of these delicious sticks.
This way, you save money while also enjoying a healthier alternative to store-bought fried sev, which is often more expensive and less healthy.