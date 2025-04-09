Craving chips? Switch to roasted sweet potato slices instead
What's the story
Swapping potato chips for roasted sweet potato slices can be a healthier choice.
Sweet potatoes are loaded with vitamins and minerals, making a nutritious alternative to regular snacks.
They also give dietary fiber and antioxidants, which can help with overall health.
Here's a look at the benefits of making this switch, and how roasted sweet potato slices can be a tasty, beneficial snack option.
Health boost
Nutritional benefits of sweet potatoes
Sweet potatoes are loaded with essential nutrients such as vitamin A, vitamin C, and potassium.
These nutrients are vital for maintaining vision health, improving the immune system, and maintaining heart health.
Unlike regular potato chips which are generally high in unhealthy fats and sodium, sweet potatoes provide a more balanced nutritional value that can benefit your diet positively.
Simple cooking
Easy preparation methods
Preparing roasted sweet potato slices is a breeze.
Simply slice the sweet potatoes thinly so they cook evenly.
Toss with olive oil and seasonings of your choice before roasting in an oven at 200 degrees Celsius until crisp.
This way, you retain their natural sweetness while adding a delightful crunch without all the calories or unhealthy additives.
Budget-friendly choice
Cost-effective snack option
Apart from being a healthy alternative, roasted sweet potato slices can also be much easier on your pocket than chips from the market.
For a single large sweet potato, you pay around ₹20 to ₹30 or $0.25 to $0.40 (depending on your location) and get several servings of homemade snacks.
This makes it an even more economical option for those looking to cut down on grocery expenses.
Taste variety
Versatile flavor combinations
Sweet potatoes have a naturally mild flavor that goes well with different seasonings, like cinnamon for sweetness, paprika for spice.
You can experiment with different herbs and spices to customize the taste according to your preference without depending on artificial flavors found in many commercial chips.