Green gram crisps: Ditch salty munchies for this healthy snack
What's the story
Toasted green gram crisps are a healthy alternative to traditional salty munch mixes. These crisps are made from green gram, a protein-rich legume that is popular for its nutritional benefits. Unlike regular munch mixes, which are usually high in sodium and unhealthy fats, toasted green gram crisps provide a crunchy snack option with less salt and more fiber. Here's how you can enjoy this healthy swap.
#1
Nutritional benefits of green grams
Green grams are loaded with nutrients such as protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals.
They make an excellent source of plant-based protein for vegetarians and vegans.
The fiber content also helps with digestion and keeps you full.
Green grams are also rich in antioxidants that help fight oxidative stress in the body.
#2
How to prepare toasted green gram crisps
Preparing toasted green gram crisps at home is simple.
Start by soaking green grams overnight to soften them.
Drain the water and spread them on a baking sheet. Bake at a low temperature until they turn crispy.
You can season them with spices like cumin or paprika for added flavor without excess salt.
#3
Cost-effective snacking option
Choosing toasted green gram crisps is also a cost-effective snacking option.
Unlike pre-packaged munch mixes that can be pricey, making these crisps at home costs much less per serving.
By purchasing green grams in bulk, you can further reduce costs while enjoying a healthy snack option without burning a hole in your pocket.
#4
Versatile snack ideas with green grams
Toasted green gram crisps can be paired with various dips such as hummus or guacamole for an added taste dimension.
They can also be sprinkled over salads as crunchy toppings or eaten as an on-the-go snack during busy days.
Their versatility makes them ideal for different eating occasions without compromising on health benefits.