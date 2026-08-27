Sweden's most overrated tourist destinations: A list
What's the story
Sweden is a beautiful country with a rich history and culture. But some tourist destinations are more hyped than they are worth. These places are often crowded and expensive, giving you an experience that may not be as memorable as expected. This article lists some of these overrated spots and gives you an insight into why they may not be worth your time or money.
#1
The allure of Gamla Stan
Gamla Stan, Stockholm's old town, is often touted as a must-visit.
While its cobbled streets and colorful buildings are picturesque, it can get extremely crowded with tourists.
The narrow alleys are filled with souvenir shops and overpriced cafes, which may not give you an authentic Swedish experience.
If you want to explore Stockholm's history without the crowd, consider visiting other neighborhoods that offer similar charm without the tourist trap feel.
#2
Drottningholm Palace: A royal letdown?
Drottningholm Palace is often marketed as Sweden's answer to Versailles. However, many visitors have found it underwhelming compared to other European palaces.
The gardens are nice but not particularly grand, and the interior tours can feel rushed due to large groups.
If you are interested in Swedish royalty, you might find more engaging experiences at smaller museums or historical sites around Stockholm.
#3
Kiruna: Beyond the Icehotel
Kiruna is famous for the Icehotel, but that's not all this northern town has to offer.
While the concept of staying in an ice structure sounds appealing, the reality can be expensive and not as comfortable as you'd expect.
The town is also pretty remote, which makes it difficult to get to during certain seasons.
If you're looking for unique accommodations, consider other options in Sweden that offer similar experiences without the logistical challenges.
#4
Uppsala University: More than just books
While Uppsala University is one of Europe's oldest universities, its campus does not have much to offer in terms of attractions beyond academic significance.
Many tourists end up disappointed by the lack of interactive exhibits or guided tours that delve deeper into its storied past.
For those interested in education or history, visiting nearby museums or libraries may provide richer insights into Sweden's academic heritage without solely focusing on this institution alone.