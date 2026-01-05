Sweet potato peels: 5 must-try recipes

Sweet potato peels are often thrown away, but in Africa, they are used in a number of traditional recipes. Not only does this sustainable practice cut down on waste, but it also provides a unique flavor and texture to dishes. By using sweet potato peels, you can try your hand at some of the continent's culinary secrets. Here are five African recipes that make the most of this underrated ingredient.

Dish 1 Sweet potato peel fufu Fufu is a staple food in many West African countries. It is usually made by boiling and pounding starchy vegetables into a smooth, dough-like consistency. Sweet potato peels can be used as an alternative ingredient in fufu preparation. The peels are boiled until soft, and then pounded with other ingredients like cassava or yams to make a nutritious version of this beloved dish.

Dish 2 Crispy sweet potato peel chips In East Africa, crispy chips made from sweet potato peels have become a popular snack option. The peels are washed thoroughly, seasoned with salt and spices, and then baked or fried until crispy. These chips provide an economical alternative to regular snacks while retaining the nutritional benefits of sweet potatoes.

Dish 3 Sweet potato peel stew Sweet potato peel stew is a hearty dish that combines various vegetables and legumes with the peels for added texture and flavor. Commonly prepared in Southern Africa, this stew is slow-cooked to allow the flavors to meld together. The result is a rich, savory meal that highlights the versatility of sweet potato peels.

Dish 4 Sweet potato peel flour pancakes In some parts of North Africa, pancakes made from sweet potato peel flour are a staple breakfast item. The peels are dried and ground into flour, which is then mixed with water or milk to form a batter. These pancakes can be served with honey or syrup for added sweetness.