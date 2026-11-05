Swimming v/s rowing: Which workout is better for you?
What's the story
Swimming and rowing are two popular low-impact exercises that provide a plethora of health benefits. Both activities work the entire body, improve cardiovascular health, and strengthen muscles. While swimming is often associated with water-based workouts, rowing simulates the action of rowing a boat. Knowing the unique benefits of each can help you make an informed decision about which exercise suits your fitness goals better.
#1
Cardiovascular benefits of swimming
Swimming is an excellent way to improve cardiovascular health. It increases heart rate and improves circulation without putting much strain on joints.
Regular swimming sessions can improve lung capacity and endurance over time.
The rhythmic nature of swimming also helps in regulating breathing patterns, which contributes to overall heart health.
#2
Muscle strengthening through rowing
Rowing is a full-body workout that targets multiple muscle groups at once.
It primarily works the back, shoulders, arms, and legs, while also engaging the core muscles for stability.
The resistance provided by rowing machines or boats helps build muscle strength over time.
This makes it an effective choice for those looking to enhance their muscular endurance.
#3
Calorie-burning potential in swimming
Swimming is one of the most effective calorie-burning exercises. Depending on the intensity and duration, you can burn anywhere between 400 and 600 calories per hour.
The water's resistance makes swimming a challenging workout, which helps burn calories quickly.
This makes it an ideal choice for anyone looking to maintain or lose weight.
#4
Flexibility improvements with rowing
Rowing also helps improve flexibility by promoting a full range of motion during each stroke.
The repetitive motion stretches muscles and joints gently, but effectively over time.
This increased flexibility can help reduce the risk of injury during other physical activities or daily tasks.