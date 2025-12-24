Swiss alpine ridges: 5 hikes for beginners

The Swiss Alps are famous for their breathtaking beauty and thrilling hiking trails. For beginners, ridge hikes provide a unique opportunity to explore these majestic mountains without the need for advanced skills. These trails offer stunning views and a sense of accomplishment as you traverse paths that are both challenging and rewarding. Here are some beginner-friendly ridge hikes in the Swiss Alps that promise an unforgettable experience amidst nature's grandeur.

#1 Aletsch Panorama Trail The Aletsch Panorama Trail offers stunning views of the Aletsch Glacier, Europe's largest glacier. The hike is moderate in difficulty, making it perfect for beginners with a reasonable level of fitness. The trail stretches over 20 kilometers and can be completed in about six hours. Along the way, hikers can enjoy panoramic views of snow-capped peaks and lush valleys, making it a visual treat.

#2 Gornergrat Ridge Walk The Gornergrat Ridge Walk offers some of the most stunning views of the Matterhorn and surrounding peaks. This hike is easily accessible by train from Zermatt, making it a convenient option for beginners. The trail is approximately nine kilometers long and takes about three hours to complete. With well-marked paths and moderate elevation gain, this hike is perfect for those new to alpine adventures.

#3 First Cliff Walk by Tissot Located near Grindelwald, the First Cliff Walk by Tissot is an easy yet thrilling hike that features a suspended walkway jutting out over the cliffs. This short trail is just under one kilometer long but provides dramatic views of Eiger Mountain and surrounding landscapes. It takes about one hour to complete, including time spent at viewing platforms along the way.

#4 Harder Kulm Panorama Trail The Harder Kulm Panorama Trail starts from Interlaken and ends at the Harder Kulm mountain station. It offers breathtaking views of Lake Thun and Brienz, as well as distant peaks like Jungfrau. The round trip spans approximately eight kilometers with an elevation gain of around 350 meters, making it suitable even for those who are relatively new to hiking.