Tabard tunics: 5 styling tips you'll love

Tabard tunics are the perfect winter layering option, combining comfort and style. These versatile garments can be worn over various outfits, providing warmth without compromising on fashion. With a range of styles available, tabard tunics can be adapted to suit different occasions and personal preferences. Here are five styles that highlight the versatility of tabard tunics for winter layering.

Style 1 Classic knitted tabard A classic knitted tabard is a winter wardrobe staple. The thick fabric traps heat and keeps you warm, while the open sides allow for easy movement. These are usually made from wool or acrylic blends, which are both durable and easy to maintain. Pairing a knitted tabard with a long-sleeve top and jeans makes for a casual yet chic look.

Style 2 Denim tabard tunic Denim tabard tunics bring an edgy touch to your winter layering game. The sturdy fabric is ideal for colder months, while the timeless denim look goes with everything. You can wear them over shirts or turtlenecks and can even accessorize with belts or scarves to amp up the style quotient. Denim tabards are perfect for those who want practicality without losing out on style.

Style 3 Printed cotton tabard Printed cotton tabards add a splash of color and pattern to dreary winter days. Made from lightweight cotton, these are perfect for indoor layering or mild weather. The prints can be floral, geometric, or abstract designs, giving you plenty of options to express your personal style. Pair them with leggings or slim-fit trousers for a balanced silhouette.

Style 4 Faux fur lined tabard For the ultimate in warmth and luxury, faux fur lined tabards are ideal. The plush lining provides extra insulation, making them perfect for the coldest of climates. These are ideal for outdoor events where you want to stay warm but look sophisticated at the same time. Pairing them with boots and a wool hat makes for an effortlessly stylish winter outfit.