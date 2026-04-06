Puthandu 2026: History, significance, and celebrations

On April 14, Tamil Nadu , Malaysia , Singapore, and Sri Lanka will observe Tamil New Year or Puthandu, the first day of the year according to the Tamil calendar. The day holds immense cultural and spiritual significance for Tamil communities across the globe. The celebration marks a time for renewal and reflection as families come together to celebrate traditions and rituals while welcoming a new year with hope.

Historical context History behind the celebration The origins of Puthandu can be traced back to the Chola dynasty (9th-13th centuries), which ruled over Tamil Nadu and other parts of South India. It was during this period that the Tamil calendar was created, with the first day of Chithirai being designated as Tamil New Year. This year, it falls on April 14 according to the Gregorian calendar.

Date determination Determining date of Puthandu The date of Tamil New Year is determined by the movement of the sun. Mesha Sankranthi, or the Sun's entry into Mesha Rashi (Aries), marks the start of the year. If Sankranthi occurs after sunrise but before sunset, New Year is celebrated on that day. However, if it happens after sunset, celebrations are held on the following day.

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Celebrations Significance of the day Puthandu, which marks the beginning of Chithirai, the first month in the Tamil solar calendar, is celebrated with much fervor. Tamils in Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka celebrate this day as a public holiday. It symbolizes a new cycle of growth, prosperity, and hope. People consider it an auspicious day to spend time with family, make resolutions for the year ahead, and start new ventures.

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Celebrations How Tamilians celebrate Puthandu Puthandu is celebrated with a delightful spread of traditional foods such as vadai, sambhar, rice, payasam, appalam, vegetable curry, fresh mango pickle, curd, mango pachadi, and pongal. The celebrations usually begin with temple visits to pray and seek blessings for prosperity in the coming year. Families clean and decorate their homes with beautiful kolam (rangoli) designs made from colored rice flour and fresh flowers, before gathering in traditional attire to enjoy festive meals together.