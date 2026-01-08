5 chic ways to wear tartan blazers

Tartan blazers are a classic winter wardrobe staple, adding a touch of sophistication and style to any outfit. The timeless pattern can be paired with various styles to create chic looks for different occasions. Be it a casual outing or a formal event, tartan blazers can be styled in multiple ways to suit your taste. Here are five styles that will keep you looking fashionable this winter.

#1 Pair with tailored trousers Pairing a tartan blazer with tailored trousers gives you a polished and professional look. Go for neutral colors like black or gray to keep the focus on the blazer's pattern. This combination is perfect for office settings or formal gatherings where you want to make an impression without going overboard.

#2 Mix with denim jeans For a more casual yet stylish look, pair your tartan blazer with denim jeans. Opt for slim-fit jeans in dark washes to keep the outfit balanced and cohesive. This pairing is ideal for weekend outings or casual meet-ups where comfort meets style effortlessly.

#3 Combine with a turtleneck sweater Layering a turtleneck sweater under your tartan blazer adds warmth and sophistication to your ensemble. Choose neutral shades like cream or beige that complement the tartan pattern without overpowering it. This combination works well for both indoor and outdoor events during the chilly winter months.

#4 Style with midi skirt A midi skirt paired with a tartan blazer creates an elegant silhouette perfect for semi-formal occasions. Choose skirts in solid colors like black or navy to allow the blazer's print to stand out. This combination is ideal for holiday parties or evening events where you want to look chic yet comfortable.