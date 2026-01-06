Love tikki? Try these healthy variations

Tikkis are a popular Indian snack that can be made healthy by adding nutritious ingredients. These can be a great addition to a weight loss diet if made with the right ingredients. Here are five healthy tikkis that can help you lose weight without compromising on taste. Each of these recipes uses easily available ingredients and can be made quickly, making them perfect for anyone looking to eat healthy.

Dish 1 Quinoa and vegetable tikki Quinoa and vegetable tikki is a protein-rich snack that also provides fiber from the vegetables. Cooked quinoa is mixed with grated carrots, peas, and spices to make a dough-like mixture. These are shaped into patties and pan-fried with minimal oil. This dish is not just filling but also helps in keeping your energy levels up throughout the day.

Dish 2 Lentil tikki with spices Lentils are an excellent source of protein and fiber, making them perfect for weight loss diets. For lentil tikki, soak lentils overnight and grind them into a paste with spices like cumin and coriander. Shape the mixture into patties and cook them on a non-stick pan. The spices add flavor without adding extra calories, making this dish both tasty and nutritious.

Dish 3 Sweet potato tikki delight Sweet potatoes are packed with vitamins and give a natural sweetness to any dish. For sweet potato tikki, boil sweet potatoes until soft, then mash them with some spices like turmeric and chili powder. Shape into patties and grill or bake them till golden brown. This snack is not only delicious but also satiates your sweet cravings in a healthy way.

Dish 4 Chickpea flour tikki twist Chickpea flour is another great option for making healthy tikkis as it is high in protein and low in carbs. Mix chickpea flour with water to make a batter. Add chopped onions, green chilies, salt, and pepper for flavoring before shaping into small discs or patties. Shallow fry these till crisp from outside yet soft from inside.