How to teach your dog non-verbal commands
What's the story
Training a dog with non-verbal commands can be an effective way to improve communication between you and your pet.
Dogs are keen observers and can pick up on visual cues quickly.
By including simple gestures in your training routine, you can get your dog to respond without depending on verbal instructions.
This not only strengthens the bond with your furry friend, but also hones their ability to follow commands in different situations.
Hand signals
Use hand signals for basic commands
Hand signals are a handy way to convey basic commands such as sit, stay, or come.
Start associating a particular hand gesture with each command while giving the verbal cue at the same time.
Gradually eliminate the verbal part as your dog starts recognizing and responding to the hand signal alone.
Consistency is key, ensure everyone interacting with the dog uses the same signals for each command.
Body language
Implement body language cues
Since dogs are excellent at reading body language, it's an important tool in non-verbal training.
For instance, leaning forward slightly can tell them to stay put, while stepping back might mean they should follow you.
Pay attention to how your posture affects their behavior, and use it strategically during training sessions.
Visual markers
Utilize visual markers for guidance
Visual markers like cones or flags can help you guide dogs during more complex tasks such as those involved in agility courses or navigating obstacles.
Just place these markers along the path you want them to follow, rewarding them when they successfully make it from one point to the other without any verbal prompts.
Eventually, they'll learn to associate these markers with specific actions/routes.
Facial expressions
Incorporate facial expressions in training
Facial expressions are a major part of communicating emotions and intentions, not only among humans but also with dogs.
Smiling when they do something right or frowning when they mess up, helps reinforce positive behaviors without saying a word.
Dogs tend to mirror human emotions; so staying calm encourages better responses during training sessions.