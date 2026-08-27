Teachers' Day: Inspiring lessons students can learn from Dr. Radhakrishnan
What's the story
As India celebrates Teachers's Day on September 5, we pay tribute to the mentors and educators who shape our lives. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India's second President and a revered scholar, philosopher, and statesman. He believed education was vital for a strong society and that teachers are its guiding lights. Here are some life lessons from his teachings that students can learn from today.
Lesson 1
Value wisdom over information
Dr. Radhakrishnan's journey from a small village in Andhra Pradesh to Oxford University shows the transformative power of knowledge.
He urged students to value wisdom over information, stressing that education is about understanding and not just rote learning.
This lesson emphasizes the importance of critical thinking and comprehension in education, rather than mere memorization of facts.
Lesson 2
Live ethically
In his early work, The Ethics of the Vedanta, Dr. Radhakrishnan stressed the importance of ethics in life.
He believed that ethical living is the foundation of true success and every decision should be based on honesty, compassion, and integrity.
This lesson highlights the significance of moral values in our actions and decisions as students.
Lesson 3
Foster universal brotherhood
A firm believer in the Spirit of Abheda, or non-difference, Dr. Radhakrishnan taught that every human being deserves respect and dignity.
His philosophy encourages students to look beyond cultural, social, or religious differences and foster a sense of universal brotherhood.
This lesson emphasizes the importance of tolerance and acceptance in today's diverse world.
Lesson 4
Embrace challenges as growth opportunities
As a student, Dr. Radhakrishnan faced criticism from Western scholars who questioned Hindu philosophy.
Instead of giving up, he used this as an opportunity to deepen his understanding and defend his heritage.
His life teaches students that obstacles are often gateways to growth and learning experiences that contribute to personal development.
Lesson 5
Honor your teachers, learn beyond textbooks
Dr. Radhakrishnan believed that educators shape not just careers but also character.
He once said, "Teachers should be the best minds in the country."
This lesson emphasizes the importance of valuing teachers and learning beyond textbooks as students today can honor this by valuing their teachers and striving to learn beyond the classroom.
Lesson 6
Never stop learning
Dr. Radhakrishnan never stopped learning even after becoming a vice-chancellor, ambassador, and President.
His dedication reminds students that curiosity and self-improvement should never end, no matter one's age or achievements.
This lesson highlights the importance of continuous learning and personal growth throughout life as an essential aspect of education.
Lesson 7
Humility is key to true leadership
Dr. Radhakrishnan's life exemplified humility.
Despite holding prestigious positions globally, he remained devoted to the welfare of society, advocating for education, peace, and understanding.
He showed that leadership is about service and not status.
This lesson emphasizes the importance of humility in leadership roles and serving others selflessly as a true mark of a great leader.