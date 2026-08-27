Loading...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / Teachers' Day: Inspiring lessons students can learn from Dr. Radhakrishnan
Teachers' Day: Inspiring lessons students can learn from Dr. Radhakrishnan
Dr. Radhakrishnan stressed the importance of ethics in life

Teachers' Day: Inspiring lessons students can learn from Dr. Radhakrishnan

By Simran Jeet
Aug 27, 2026
05:58 pm
What's the story

As India celebrates Teachers's Day on September 5, we pay tribute to the mentors and educators who shape our lives. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India's second President and a revered scholar, philosopher, and statesman. He believed education was vital for a strong society and that teachers are its guiding lights. Here are some life lessons from his teachings that students can learn from today.

Lesson 1

Value wisdom over information

Dr. Radhakrishnan's journey from a small village in Andhra Pradesh to Oxford University shows the transformative power of knowledge.

He urged students to value wisdom over information, stressing that education is about understanding and not just rote learning.

This lesson emphasizes the importance of critical thinking and comprehension in education, rather than mere memorization of facts.

Lesson 2

Live ethically

In his early work, The Ethics of the Vedanta, Dr. Radhakrishnan stressed the importance of ethics in life.

He believed that ethical living is the foundation of true success and every decision should be based on honesty, compassion, and integrity.

This lesson highlights the significance of moral values in our actions and decisions as students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lesson 3

Foster universal brotherhood

A firm believer in the Spirit of Abheda, or non-difference, Dr. Radhakrishnan taught that every human being deserves respect and dignity.

His philosophy encourages students to look beyond cultural, social, or religious differences and foster a sense of universal brotherhood.

This lesson emphasizes the importance of tolerance and acceptance in today's diverse world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lesson 4

Embrace challenges as growth opportunities

As a student, Dr. Radhakrishnan faced criticism from Western scholars who questioned Hindu philosophy.

Instead of giving up, he used this as an opportunity to deepen his understanding and defend his heritage.

His life teaches students that obstacles are often gateways to growth and learning experiences that contribute to personal development.

Lesson 5

Honor your teachers, learn beyond textbooks

Dr. Radhakrishnan believed that educators shape not just careers but also character.

He once said, "Teachers should be the best minds in the country."

This lesson emphasizes the importance of valuing teachers and learning beyond textbooks as students today can honor this by valuing their teachers and striving to learn beyond the classroom.

Lesson 6

Never stop learning

Dr. Radhakrishnan never stopped learning even after becoming a vice-chancellor, ambassador, and President.

His dedication reminds students that curiosity and self-improvement should never end, no matter one's age or achievements.

This lesson highlights the importance of continuous learning and personal growth throughout life as an essential aspect of education.

Lesson 7

Humility is key to true leadership

Dr. Radhakrishnan's life exemplified humility.

Despite holding prestigious positions globally, he remained devoted to the welfare of society, advocating for education, peace, and understanding.

He showed that leadership is about service and not status.

This lesson emphasizes the importance of humility in leadership roles and serving others selflessly as a true mark of a great leader.

ADVERTISEMENT