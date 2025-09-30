Tennis v/s squash: Which improves your speed better?

Tennis and squash are two racquet sports that require speed, agility, and quick reflexes. While both can improve your speed, they do it in different ways due to the nature of the games. Tennis is played on a larger court with longer rallies, while squash is played in an enclosed space with fast-paced exchanges. Here's how each sport can improve your speed.

#1 Court size and movement patterns The size of the court also determines how much you move in tennis and squash. Tennis courts are larger, which means players have to cover more ground between shots. This requires endurance and lateral movement skills. In contrast, squash's smaller court means players have to react quickly to close-range shots. The rapid changes in direction can improve agility and reflexes.

#2 Rallies and pacing Tennis rallies tend to be longer than those in squash, giving players more time to anticipate their opponent's moves. This helps in developing strategic thinking along with physical speed. Squash, on the other hand, is characterized by fast-paced exchanges where players must react instantly to the ball's speed and direction changes. This constant need for quick decision-making enhances both mental agility and physical responsiveness.

#3 Footwork techniques Footwork is essential in both tennis and squash, but the techniques differ. Tennis players usually employ wide stances for stability during groundstrokes, while also practicing quick side steps for net play. In squash, players rely on short bursts of speed with precise foot placement to navigate tight spaces efficiently.