Why you must add red cabbage to your diet

Red cabbage is not just a pretty plate. It's loaded with antioxidants, compounds that defend your cells from damage. This colorful veggie is not just healthy, but also an all-rounder in the kitchen. Knowing why red cabbage is important can motivate you to add it to your meals more often, reaping a number of health benefits without a lot of effort.

#1 Rich source of vitamin C Red cabbage is another great source of vitamin C, offering around 56% of the daily recommended intake per cup. Vitamin C is essential for a healthy immune system and helps absorb iron from plant-based foods. Adding red cabbage to your meals can ensure you meet your daily vitamin requirements while relishing its crisp texture and mildly peppery flavor.

#2 High levels of anthocyanins Anthocyanins are the pigments that provide red cabbage with its unique color and are famous for their antioxidant properties. These compounds may reduce inflammation and risk of chronic diseases, including heart disease and diabetes. Eating anthocyanin-rich foods, such as red cabbage, can be an easy way to improve your overall health.

#3 Low-calorie nutrient density For those who are conscious about their calorie intake, red cabbage provides a low-calorie option without skimping on nutrients. It has only about 28 calories per cup along with fiber, vitamins A and K, and other important nutrients. This makes it the perfect pick for anyone wanting to maintain or even shed some pounds without missing out on nutrition.