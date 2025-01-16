Tigernuts: The ancient superfood you need to try
What's the story
Tigernuts are not actually nuts but rather tubers that grow underground.
They have sustained humanity for thousands of years and are now gaining recognition as a superfood due to their significant health benefits.
These tubers are packed with fiber, vitamins, and minerals, providing a nutrient combination that not only promotes digestive health but also contributes to overall well-being.
Gut health
A rich source of prebiotics
Tigernuts are a rich source of resistant starch, a type of fiber that acts as a prebiotic.
Essentially, it nourishes the good bacteria in your gut, promoting better digestion and overall gut health.
By eating tigernuts, you boost the production of short-chain fatty acids in your colon, which are key to a healthy digestive system.
Nutrition profile
Packed with nutrients
These tiny tubers pack a big nutritional punch! Tigernuts are loaded with magnesium, potassium, and vitamins E and C.
A mere 100 grams of tigernuts delivers a whopping 17% of your daily magnesium needs and 13% for vitamin E.
These are crucial nutrients for bone health, blood pressure regulation, and protecting our cells from damage (oxidative stress).
Culinary flexibility
Versatile in culinary uses
Tigernuts can be consumed raw, roasted, or in the form of flour or milk.
Tigernut milk is a delicious dairy-free alternative to cow's milk, packed with calcium and vitamin E.
Tigernut flour, made by grinding the nuts, imparts a sweet, nutty flavor to baked goods and enhances their nutritional profile.
Cardiovascular benefits
Supports heart health
The high concentration of monounsaturated fats in tigernuts can help regulate cholesterol levels for optimal heart health.
These beneficial fats lower LDL (bad) cholesterol while raising HDL (good) cholesterol levels in the blood.
By including tigernuts in your diet, you can promote heart health and prevent conditions like heart disease and stroke.
Allergy-friendly
A gluten-free option for allergy sufferers
People with gluten intolerance or celiac disease often struggle to find safe and nutritious food substitutes. Enter tigernuts!
They are naturally gluten-free, which means you can use them in cooking or baking without any worries.
This makes them safe for people with gluten sensitivity, as they won't cause allergic reactions or digestive problems. So, you can enjoy a delicious and healthy snack without any concerns!