Thick hair? Try these crop cuts

If you have thick hair, a well-chosen crop cut can make styling a lot easier. These cuts not only reduce the bulk but also enhance your natural volume and texture. From classic to contemporary styles, there are plenty of options that suit different face shapes and personal preferences. Here are five crop cuts that work wonders for thick hair, making it manageable and stylish.

#1 The classic crew cut The classic crew cut is a timeless choice for those with thick hair. This low-maintenance style features short sides and slightly longer hair on top, allowing for easy styling with minimal effort. It works well with natural hair texture, giving a clean and polished look. Ideal for those who prefer simplicity without compromising on style, the crew cut is versatile enough to suit various occasions.

#2 Textured crop with fringe A textured crop with fringe adds an element of modernity to traditional short hairstyles. By incorporating layers into the top section, this cut adds movement and dimension to thick hair. The fringe can be styled in different ways: side-swept or straight across, depending on personal preference. This style not only reduces bulk but also frames the face beautifully.

#3 The buzz cut advantage The buzz cut is an extreme yet liberating option for thick-haired individuals looking for low-maintenance solutions. By shaving the head to a uniform length using clippers, this style eliminates bulk completely while highlighting facial features prominently. It's perfect for those who want to embrace their natural texture without spending much time on styling products or tools.

#4 Undercut with textured top An undercut with a textured top offers the best of both worlds: contrast and volume. The undercut features short sides, while the top remains long enough to style into spikes or tousled looks using pomade or waxes. This approach allows you to manage the thickness easily, while keeping your hair looking stylish.