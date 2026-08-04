Why Andorra should be on your Europe itinerary
What's the story
Nestled in the Pyrenees mountains between France and Spain, Andorra is a tiny principality often overlooked for its more famous European neighbors. However, this tiny nation has a lot to offer in terms of culture, history, and natural beauty. From ancient Romanesque churches to stunning mountain landscapes, Andorra's hidden gems are waiting to be discovered. Here are some lesser-known places and experiences that make Andorra a unique destination.
#1
Discovering Andorra's Romanesque churches
Andorra is home to more than 40 Romanesque churches, some of which date back to the 9th century.
These churches are a testament to the country's rich history and architectural heritage.
The Church of Sant Joan de Caselles is one such example, with its stunning bell tower and intricate frescoes.
Visitors can explore these historical sites to get a glimpse of Andorra's medieval past.
#2
Exploring natural parks and trails
Andorra's natural beauty is best experienced in its parks and trails.
The Sorteny Valley Natural Park is a biodiversity hotspot with hundreds of plant species and wildlife. Hiking trails in the park provide breathtaking views of mountains and valleys.
The Madriu-Perafita-Claror Valley, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is another must-visit for nature lovers seeking tranquility away from tourist crowds.
#3
Experiencing local festivals
Andorra hosts several local festivals throughout the year that provide insight into its culture and traditions.
One such festival is Escudella i Carn d'Olla, where locals celebrate with traditional music, dance, and food.
Attending these events gives visitors an authentic experience of Andorran life while enjoying lively performances by local artists.
#4
Indulging in Andorran cuisine
Andorran cuisine is a delicious blend of Catalan and French influences, with a focus on fresh, locally sourced ingredients.
Dishes like trinxat (a potato and cabbage dish) and escudella (a hearty stew) are local favorites.
These dishes are often made with seasonal produce from Andorra's fertile valleys. They reflect the country's commitment to sustainable agriculture and provide a unique culinary experience for visitors.