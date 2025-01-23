Things to do in Nablus: A guide
What's the story
The ancient city of Nablus is a hidden gem that holds the echoes of millennia within its walls.
This city is famous for its historical soap factories and fragrant orange groves.
Traveling to Nablus gives you the opportunity to immerse yourself in the past and discover this city's cultural treasures and natural wonders.
Soap factories
Tour the historic soap factories
The city of Nablus, with a history dating back to the 10th century, is home to traditional soap factories specializing in olive oil soap.
Visitors can observe the entire soap-making process, from boiling olive oil to hand-cutting and stamping individual bars.
It's an educational experience and visitors can directly support local artisans by buying their products.
Orange groves
Wander through lush orange groves
The hills surrounding Nablus are blanketed with lush orange groves, providing a peaceful retreat from the city's busy streets.
Visitors can stroll through these picturesque orchards, basking in the intoxicating scent of orange blossoms.
Friendly Palestinian farmers often invite tourists into their groves, and you may even be offered a juicy orange plucked straight from the tree—a truly delightful experience, particularly during the harvest season.
Old markets
Explore ancient markets
No visit to Nablus is complete without exploring its ancient markets.
These bustling souks serve as the city's heartbeat, where locals shop for everything from fresh produce to traditional textiles.
Wandering the narrow alleys, brimming with shops, offers an authentic taste of Palestinian life.
Plus, it's the perfect opportunity to sample kunafa, the sweet cheese pastry Nablus is famous for.
Historical sites
Discover historical sites
Nablus is home to ancient treasures like the Roman ruins of Sebastia and the Al-Khadra Mosque.
These attractions serve as portals to the city's rich past, revealing the tapestry of civilizations that have woven their stories here.
Guests are invited to discover these wonders, each echoing with the unique melody of Nablus's history.