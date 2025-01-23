Try these vegan zinc-rich squash seeds alternatives
What's the story
Zinc is an essential mineral for our body, it contributes significantly to immune function, wound healing, and DNA synthesis.
While squash seeds are a well-known vegan source of zinc, incorporating a variety of sources into your diet is always beneficial.
This article highlights five delicious and healthier alternatives to squash seeds that are packed with zinc and ideal for vegans.
Ingredient 1
Pumpkin seeds: A nutrient powerhouse
Pumpkin seeds are not only a delicious substitute for squash seeds but also a nutritional dynamo.
A single one-ounce serving of pumpkin seeds supplies roughly 2.2 milligrams of zinc, representing nearly 20% of the suggested daily intake for grown-ups.
Plus, they're packed with antioxidants, magnesium, and fiber.
Roast them up for a tasty snack or toss them on your salads for some added crunch.
Ingredient 2
Chickpeas: Versatile and zinc-rich
Chickpeas are another great zinc-rich option for vegans, providing around 1.3 milligrams per cup when cooked.
And, chickpeas aren't just about zinc. They pack a punch with high protein and fiber content, making them a perfect ingredient for building muscle and supporting digestive health.
Plus, they're super versatile! Toss them in salads, soups, or get creative with some homemade hummus.
Ingredient 3
Lentils: The protein-zinc combo
Lentils: High in both protein and zinc, lentils are a staple in many vegan diets.
A single cup of cooked lentils offers approximately 2.5 milligrams of zinc. Plus, they're a great source of folate and iron.
From warming stews to cool salads, lentils are versatile and can be used in numerous recipes.
Ingredient 4
Hemp seeds: Small but mighty
Hemp seeds may be tiny, but they pack a serious nutritional punch.
They provide approximately three milligrams of zinc per three tablespoons serving.
Plus, they're a great source of omega-3 fatty acids. This makes them a fantastic option for vegans seeking to increase their zinc intake.
Just sprinkle hemp seeds on your morning oatmeal or blend them into smoothies for a quick and easy nutrient boost.
Ingredient 5
Quinoa: The complete protein source
Quinoa is not only a complete protein source but also delivers a decent amount of zinc, with around two milligrams per cooked cup.
Plus, it's gluten-free and packed with iron and B-vitamins, making it a vegan superstar.
Use it as a base for your favorite bowls or as a tasty side to easily increase your zinc intake.