How to master assertive communication

Assertive communication is an essential skill that can help you express your thoughts and needs clearly and respectfully. It encourages open dialogue and mutual respect, making it an important tool for both personal and professional interactions. By mastering assertive communication, you can improve your relationships, reduce stress, and increase your confidence. Here are five practical ways to enhance your assertive communication skills.

Tip 1 Practice active listening Active listening is about giving your full attention to the speaker, without interrupting or planning your response while they are still talking. This way, you show that you respect their opinion and are open to understanding their perspective. To practice active listening, maintain eye contact, nod occasionally to show understanding, and summarize what the speaker said before responding.

Tip 2 Use 'I' statements Using "I" statements is a way to express your feelings or needs without blaming or criticizing others. This technique focuses on your emotions instead of pointing fingers. For example, instead of saying "You never listen," try saying "I feel unheard when you interrupt me." This way, you promote a more constructive conversation by focusing on how the situation affects you.

Tip 3 Maintain open body language Open body language is key to assertive communication. It means keeping your arms uncrossed, maintaining eye contact, and having a relaxed posture. This non-verbal cues show that you are approachable and confident in what you are saying. Avoiding closed-off gestures like crossing arms or turning away from the speaker can make your message clearer and more likely to be received positively.

Tip 4 Set clear boundaries Setting boundaries is an integral part of being assertive. It means knowing what you are comfortable with and what you are not, and communicating it clearly to others. When setting boundaries, be direct but respectful in your approach. For instance, if someone asks for help at work when you are busy with other tasks, say "I appreciate the request but right now I can't take on more responsibilities."