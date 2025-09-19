You must visit these spice plantations in India

India's hill retreats are famous for their spice plantations, which provide a unique experience for nature lovers. These plantations, which are set in the lap of nature, let you explore the world of spices such as cardamom, pepper, and vanilla. The lush greenery and cool climate make these places perfect for growing spices. Here's a look at some of the best hill retreats in India where you can explore these aromatic plantations.

#1 Munnar's aromatic landscapes Munnar in Kerala is famous for its expansive spice plantations. The place is dotted with rolling hills covered with cardamom, pepper, and coffee plantations. You can take guided tours to learn about the cultivation and processing of spices. The cool climate of Munnar makes it ideal for growing these aromatic plants. A visit to Munnar gives you a chance to witness the beauty of nature while learning about India's rich agricultural heritage.

#2 Coorg's spice trails Coorg, also known as Kodagu, is another popular destination for spice lovers. Situated in Karnataka, Coorg is famous for its coffee and spice plantations. The region grows a variety of spices such as black pepper, vanilla, and cinnamon. You can walk through the scenic trails of Coorg's plantations and learn about traditional farming techniques from local farmers. The picturesque landscapes make Coorg an ideal destination for nature lovers.

#3 Wayanad's green bounty Wayanad in Kerala is famous for its lush greenery and diverse spice plantations. The region grows a variety of spices such as cloves, nutmeg, and turmeric. Wayanad's cool climate is ideal for these aromatic plants to flourish. You can explore the plantations on guided tours that provide insights into organic farming practices adopted by local farmers.